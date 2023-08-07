Seventh horse dies at Saratoga Race Course in less than a month

Thoroughbreds race at Saratoga Race Course, in Saratoga Springs, New York. Seven horses have died in less than a month at the race course.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS

The spotlight on horse-racing fatalities, which is chipping away at the sport’s long-term viability, has now shifted to New York’s signature summer meeting at Saratoga Race Course, where two more horses died over the weekend, bringing the toll to seven in less than a month.

Undefeated 3-year-old filly Maple Leaf Mel fell yards from the finish line on Saturday in the Grade 1 Test Stakes in a gruesome scene played out before a full house and nationally televised audience on Fox. Then on Sunday, Ever Summer, running in an allowance race, fell and sustained life-threatening injuries and was euthanized on the track.

