Spain overcome unrest, penalty miss to win World Cup against England

Chloe Kelly of England and Aitana Bonmati of Spain compete for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on Sunday, in Sydney, Australia. 

 Brendon Thorne/Getty Images/TNS

SYDNEY — Spain overcame pre-tournament unrest and a missed penalty in the final to lift the women’s World Cup trophy for the first time with a 1-0 triumph over England on Sunday in Sydney.

Captain Olga Carmona fired the winner in the 29th minute as La Roja emulated the men’s team which had won the World Cup in 2010, even though Jenni Hermoso failed to convert a 70th minute penalty which was saved by Mary Earps in front of 75,784 at Stadium Australia.

