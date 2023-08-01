US barely advances in World Cup after scoreless draw with Portugal

USA's defender (4) Naomi Girma (L) and Portugal's forward (10) Jessica Silva vie for the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group E football match.

 SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The most alarming thing about the national soccer team’s performance Tuesday didn’t come on the field, where the U.S. stumbled through a lifeless, listless and passionless draw with Portugal.

It wasn’t in the group table, which showed the Americans finishing second for just the second time in nine women’s World Cups, nor in the record, which showed the U.S. winning just once in three games and collecting five points, its worst-ever World Cup performance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.