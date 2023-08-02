Wilt Chamberlain’s jersey from first L.A. Lakers championship team is for sale

After ending last season with no healthy quarterbacks, the San Francisco 49ers are starting this season trying to juggle practice time for four of them. Starter Brock Purdy is only participating in two out of every three practices to start camp as he works his way back from offseason elbow surgery. That has allowed Trey Lance and Sam Darnold to split time with the first and second-team offenses when Purdy is sitting and share time as second-teamers when Purdy practices. Fourth-stringer Brandon Allen has gotten a good share of snaps during team drills so far.