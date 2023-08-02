Wilt Chamberlain’s jersey from first L.A. Lakers championship team is for sale

The 'Championship Clinching' jersey worn by Wilt Chamberlain in the 1972 NBA Finals is displayed at Sotheby's Auction House in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday. The jersey is estimated at $4 million.

 FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Wilt Chamberlain wore it during Game 5 of the 1972 NBA Finals, the night the Lakers clinched their first championship since moving to Los Angeles.

He wore it during Game 2 of the same Finals series against the New York Knicks, as well Game 2 of the Western Conference finals that year against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain shoots a layup during a game against Seattle, Nov. 22, 1970.
