NBA suspends Warriors’ Draymond Green for stomping on Kings’ Sabonis

Draymond Green (23) of the Golden State Warriors steps over Domantas Sabonis (10) of the Sacramento Kings in the second half during Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on Monday, in Sacramento, California. Green was issued a flagrant foul 2 on the play, and ejected from the game.

 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/TNS

Draymond Green has been suspended for one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis and will miss Game 3 of the Warriors-Kings series Thursday night.

In a statement released Tuesday night, the NBA said its decision to suspend Green was based in part on the Warriors star’s “history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

