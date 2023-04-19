NBA suspends Warriors’ Draymond Green for stomping on Kings’ Sabonis

Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 115-110 in the opener of their Western Conference playoff series. Eric Gordon added 19 points and hit a late 3 that kept the Clippers ahead. Russell Westbrook shot just 3 of 19 from the floor for Los Angeles but made a pair of free throws with 17.7 seconds left for a three-point lead, then blocked Devin Booker’s layup attempt at the other end. Kevin Durant scored 27 points for the Suns, who lost for the first time with him on the floor.