Drew Petzing

New Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing addressed Kyler Murray questions and said “one of the appealing things about this job to me was being able to work with a quarterback of his caliber.”

 Courtesy of Arizona Cardinals

TEMPE – During a week of introductions, the injection of youth into the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff has dominated conversations. That theme continued Thursday when new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing took the podium for his introductory news conference.

New defensive coordinator Nick Rallis deftly handled the first round of questions about the experience required for success in a key coaching role as the NFL’s youngest coordinator.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.