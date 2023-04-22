New course record set during Desert Storm Shootout

Brock Purdy’s presence hovers over this year's NFL draft class. The overlooked quarterback who got stuck with the “Mr. Irrelevant” moniker after being drafted with the final pick last year developed into a gem who won his first seven starts and helped the San Francisco 49ers make it to the NFC championship game. Purdy’s surprising performance as a rookie could open the door for more teams to be willing to take a late-round chance in next week’s draft on other successful college quarterbacks who might lack the elite size or arm strength.