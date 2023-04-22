New course record set during Desert Storm Shootout

Gary Smith set the new course record in his boat Predator 3 as his boat is seen here with a rooster tail at the start line.

 Bryanna Winner/Today's News-Herald

Desert Storm concluded with its Shugrue’s Shootout on Saturday at the Site Six Fishing Pier. Multiple boats competed to be the fastest in the water with one breaking the course record.

Of the 25 boats competing, Gary Smith beat the previous record with his speed of 204.1 mph in his boat Predator 3. With the new record, Desert Storm owner Steve Ticknor hopes it will bring more boats to next year's event to try and beat the speed set.

