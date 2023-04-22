New course record set during Desert Storm Shootout

Desert Storm concluded with its Shugrue’s Shootout on Saturday at the Site Six Fishing Pier. Multiple boats competed to be the fastest in the water with one breaking the course record.
Of the 25 boats competing, Gary Smith beat the previous record with his speed of 204.1 mph in his boat Predator 3. With the new record, Desert Storm owner Steve Ticknor hopes it will bring more boats to next year's event to try and beat the speed set.
“So there's a lot of buzz going on, especially now with the 204 mile per hour run,” Ticknor said. “It's spreading like wildfire through the boating industry and we’re hoping it’ll bring in more boats who want to challenge that for next year.”
Chip Romer finished second with a 195.4 mph run. This year’s Queen of the Desert was Patty Rich, who also raced in the Predator 3 boat, had a speed of 185 mph.
The beginning of the shootout started late as they were still setting up the course.
“We had some delays with getting the course set properly,” Ticknor said. “There’s GPS coordinates for each buoy in the course so it’s a predetermined course and it took us a little bit longer than we thought. It was a first year growing pain.”
Ticknor and the rest of the new owners of Desert Storm only had four months to plan and even with the growing pain at the start of the shootout, they certainly aren’t disappointed with the event.
“Well, it's because we didn't make an agreement with the previous owner until December.
And so it was not officially our event until December. We only had about four months to get this ready, put this on,” he said. So it was a bit of a challenge to scramble, but I think we certainly can't be disappointed with having someone set the fastest speed ever on Lake Havasu as part of our event.
“The street party on Thursday night, in our experience, was the most well-attended street party in the history of Desert Storm. I mean, it was completely packed at 1:15 p.m., so much so that our staff couldn't even get a golf cart down the street. And that normally doesn't get crowded until like, you know, that crowded until like five or six.”
Ticknor thanked everyone who helped put together the event and the support of those that attended as they now look to next year.
“We thank those that helped set up the course and also at the docks, our sponsors, all the volunteers and the public for their support and Lake Havasu City for their support of the event,” he said.
