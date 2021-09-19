Carly Cordero, senior, volleyball
Cordero receives the weekly honor after helping the Knights to a 3-0 victory (25-16, 25-19, 27-25) over the Glendale Cardinals at home on Thursday. With the third set tied at 25, Cordero sealed the sweep with two kills in a row. The senior finished with 11 kills, 18 service aces and seven digs in the win. She had a team high in both the kills and service ace categories.
Kira Pope, senior, swimming
Pope gets one of this week’s spotlights after winning two individual events in the Knights’ first home meet of the season against the Chandler Wolves on Thursday. The senior finished first in the 200 short course meter freestyle (2:33.38) and 100 breaststroke (1:30.76) events.
Pope was also instrumental in two of the girls’ relay events. Pope served as the anchor for the 200 medley relay and competed in the 200 free relay. Both relay events were won by the Knights. All of those wins were crucial for the Knights, as they defeated the Wolves 88-78 in the girls division.
To nominate an athlete for this weekly feature, send an email to sports@havasunews.com
