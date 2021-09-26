Aaron Miller, senior, swimming
Miller is one of this week’s local athletes to earn the weekly honor after setting a school record in the Knights’ home meet against Kofa on Thursday. The senior broke the record for the boys 100 short course meter butterfly event at 1:04.29. Miller beat the record by nine tenths of a second. The previous record was 1:04.38, set by Caden Carver in 2015, according to the Lake Havasu High Athletics record book.
Oliva Badaracco, sophomore, swimming
Badaracco gets one of this week’s spotlights after breaking the record in the 100 short course meter backstroke at 1:12.27 in Thursday’s home meet against Kofa. The sophomore also holds the record for the 100-yard backstroke, which she set on Sept. 10.
Fiona Janik, sophomore, swimming
Janik is the third swimmer to receive the weekly honor after setting a record in the 400 short course meter freestyle on Thursday. The sophomore finished first in the event at 1:12.27. Janik dominated the event, finishing 45.02 seconds ahead of runner up Amnastacia Kira of Kofa High. Janik also competed in the 100 SC butterfly, finishing first at 1:19.24.
Joshua Lumpkin, senior, cross country
Lumpkin gets recognition this week for setting a personal record at a meet on Wednesday in Kingman. The senior won his race with a time of 16:02. At the Knights’ annual Mark Weston Invitational, Lumpkin was the most impressive runner in the boys division, placing first at 16:30.
Katie Bell, sophomore, cross country
Bell is one this week’s top local athletes after setting a personal record twice. On Wednesday, Bell crossed the finish line first at 21:02, which at the time was a PR for her. The sophomore set another PR in Saturday’s Mark Weston Invitational, winning her race at 20:36.
To nominate an athlete for this weekly feature, send an email to sports@havasunews.com
