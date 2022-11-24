Havasu faces Yuma Catholic

The No. 13 Lake Havasu High School varsity team faces No. 5 Yuma Catholic on the road tonight in the playoff quarterfinals.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The No. 13 Lake Havasu High School varsity football team faces the No. 5 Yuma Catholic Shamrocks on the road tonight in the quarterfinal round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A state championship tournament.

This is the farthest the Knights program has gone into playoffs since 2015 – where they lost 17-14 to the Pusch Ridge Lions in the semifinal round.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.