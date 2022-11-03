Cam Johnson scored 29 points, making seven 3-pointers, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 for their fifth straight victory. Johnson finished 7 of 11 behind the arc and 10 for 17 overall for the Suns, who were playing without center Deandre Ayton because of a sprained left ankle. Mikal Bridges had 19 points for Phoenix (6-1) and Devin Booker scored 16. Chris Paul had 14 points, 12 assists and a team-high eight rebounds for the Suns, who led by as many as 18 points. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards scored 24 points apiece. Towns had 10 rebounds and seven assists.