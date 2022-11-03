The outcome of tonight’s game will determine the 4A Skyline division champion and has major seeding implications for the upcoming playoffs.
St. Mary’s will arguably be Havasu’s most challenging opponent thus far this season. St. Mary’s made it into the quarterfinals of last year’s playoffs, where they lost to the then-No.2 ranked Casa Grande Cougars, who went on to win the 4A championship.
Havasu and St. Mary’s football teams haven’t played in many years.
Havasu senior running back Isaac Stopke is ranked first in rushing yardage in the 4A conference with 1,368 yards on the season, which also ranks him fifth in the entire state of Arizona (only one yard away from the fourth-ranked player, Jordan Blake from Skyline High School).
Stopke is also ranked third in the 4A conference in offensive points scored and offensive touchdowns with 126 and 21, respectively.
Havasu senior kicker Angel Castaneda is tied for fourth in the 4A conference with 37 extra points made.
St. Mary’s doesn’t currently have any players ranked in the top-10 for any categories in the 4A conference.
St. Mary’s and Havasu are tied in common opponent matchups. Both teams defeated the Greenway Demons and the Gila Ridge Hawks. But, Havasu put up much higher numbers against those common opponents – Havasu defeated the Demons 55-14, while St. Mary’s won 41-14, and Havasu defeated the Hawks 49-0 while St. Mary’s won 28-0.
