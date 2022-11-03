Havasu football

The Lake Havasu High School varsity football team (6-2), ranked No. 9 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 4A conference will host the No. 6 ranked St. Mary’s Knights (6-2) tonight at 7 p.m. in the Havasu Knights’ last home game of the regular season.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The outcome of tonight’s game will determine the 4A Skyline division champion and has major seeding implications for the upcoming playoffs.

St. Mary’s will arguably be Havasu’s most challenging opponent thus far this season. St. Mary’s made it into the quarterfinals of last year’s playoffs, where they lost to the then-No.2 ranked Casa Grande Cougars, who went on to win the 4A championship.

