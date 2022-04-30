The Lady Knights finished their regular season with a big win.
On Monday, the Lake Havasu High School softball team played against the La Joya Community High School Lobos. LHHS beat La Joya 27-1.
Junior Alexis Martin was in the circle for most of the game and pitched a no hitter. Offensively the Knights had 28 hits in the game and Junior Shawna Misiak led the team with five hits. Senior Ali Gorgan also contributed to LHHS high score, hitting her first home run of the season in the third inning.
With the regular season done, the Lady Knights play their first playoff game today at home against Higley High School starting at 11 a.m.
