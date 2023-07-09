Francisco Lindor homered and had two triples among his five hits, Francisco Alvarez homered for the third straight game and the New York Mets crushed the the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-0. Carlos Carrasco allowed three hits in eight innings and the once-struggling Mets had 17 hits for their fifth straight win. Alvarez became the first Mets rookie to have three homers in a three-game series twice in a season and Pete Alonso hit his 26th of the season. Lindor went 5 for 5, finishing a double short of the cycle, and scored three runs a day after being sick enough to need IV fluids. The Diamondbacks lost their fourth straight and All-Star rookie Corbin Carroll went down with a right arm injury on a swing in the seventh inning.