Novak Djokovic becomes oldest man to win U.S. Open with straight sets victory over Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after a point against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their Men's Singles Final match on Day 14 of the 2023 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday, Sept. 10, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. 

 Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK —Novak Djokovic looked like he lost his legs.

The champ collapsed to the court in a heap of exhaustion during a marathon second set, breathing heavily right after losing a 31-shot rally to Daniil Medvedev. In the next game, Djokovic dropped a 28-shot rally and positioned his racket on the court like a cane to hold himself up.

