Nuggets ‘old heads’ celebrate first title after combined 43 years in the NBA

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone celebrates after winning the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-

 Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

DENVER — Ish Smith wouldn’t slow down. On a glorious Monday night, the Nuggets veteran guard ran around the tunnel of Ball Arena with a large smile, talking to family and dapping up anyone who stood near him. He shared a moment with his teammate and friend Jeff Green before calling DeAndre Jordan to bask in the afterglow of Denver’s first title.

The trio of veterans have spent a combined 43 years in the NBA, each playing for more than seven teams. After decades of traveling to different cities and getting acclimated to various organizations, their new home in Denver allowed them to become champions.

