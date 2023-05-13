At the Aquatic Center on Saturday, the Havasu Stingrays welcomed a special guest. Olympic swimmer Jason Lezak talked to the swimmers about his path to the Olympics and even went into the pool with them, giving them instructions and drills to improve their technique.
“I think with him being here it reiterates the things that we've been doing with the kids as I've come in as the head coach (in March),” Stingrays coach Rick Wheeler said. “We're doing a lot more about the mental side of it than just the physical side of it.
“We’ve been working a lot of technical drills as well as kind of what Jason was explaining to the kids. During his talk, he was talking about the mindset a lot, and that's very important when it comes to entry level all the way up to the highest level of competition.”
Lezak travels across the country helping teams like the Stingrays, giving motivational speeches that he hopes the athletes will carry with them. He goes back to places he’s gone and sees the difference that he made on the kids.
“I go back to a lot of places, so sometimes I get to see the difference that I actually made and that's really enjoyable for me because I'm constantly hearing stories about whether it was technique or whether it was goals or that motivation really made a difference in the swimmer's life,” he said. “For me to be able to do that, it's hard to really put into words, but I feel it's not a sense of responsibility because not everybody does it and has to do it, but it makes me feel really good about what I was able to learn in swimming that I can give back.”
Lezak started swimming at five-years old and worked hard to achieve his goal of going to the Olympics.
“I showed up to practice so focused, working hard, and I climbed my way up to be one of the fastest swimmers in the country when I was 10 years old,” he said at the start of his speech. “Just because you have a dream and a thought doesn't mean you're going to get there. You have to put in the work that it takes to achieve that, and I wasn't doing it for those few years.
Lezak struggled in high school and realized that it was his attitude but once he did, he realized he needed to start having fun again.
“I realized when I was a kid how much fun I had in this sport. I knew that I had to start having fun again, I knew that I had to want to be at practice, I knew that I needed to start thinking about my goals every day as I was at the Olympics,” he said. “I needed to start thinking about my goals every day as I was at practice to try to achieve them.”
Lezak went to the University of California, Santa Barbara on a swimming scholarship and was invited to the 1996 Olympic Trials. After finishing second to last in those trials, he lost his motivation and wasn’t thinking about the dream he had as a kid.
His coach let him go from the team as he was weighing everyone down but after the Thanksgiving break and talking with his parents, realized he needed to focus on that dream again. Lezak came back to the team more determined than ever and made a contract for himself of what he wanted to accomplish.
Fast forward in time, Lezak made multiple Olympic teams. After each one, people were saying he should retire as he’s getting older but refused. Lezak was determined to correct the mistakes in previous games and not only win gold in the relays, but also an individual medal, which he achieved.
Lezak hopes the Stingrays will take away the motivation and drive it takes to follow a dream while dealing with adversity.
“I think it's just the motivation and the drive, whether it's in swimming or something they want to do in life, you're going to go through similar type of situations, so to be able to deal with adversity and overcome things that are going to happen in sports and in life,” he said.
Along with reiterating some of what the Stingray coaches have been teaching the team, Wheeler believes it’s a good experience to meet an Olympic swimmer.
“Reiteration of what we've already been working on with the kids, and just the experience to meet an Olympic swimmer is I think a great opportunity for them,” Wheeler said. “I think it was a great experience and it brings the awareness to the community as well as far as what can be accomplished if you work together.”
