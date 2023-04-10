Havasu 95 Speedway on Saturday saw the Get It In Gear Street Stocks championship along with four other main event races.
The evening started with the heat races for the Wiring Flat Karts, Wiring 206 Outlaw Karts and the Wiring Animal/125’s.
The main events took place after as the Sam Nichols Electrical Factory Stocks were the first to race. Kevin McKinney finished 0.588 seconds ahead of second place Jacob Quartaro and 1.232 seconds ahead of Darryn Keirns, who was third.
After intermission, it was time for the American Race Trucks. At the conclusion of the 25 laps, Bryan Letterly came out victorious ahead of Neil Boyle and Curtis Burns.
To end the night. Jeremy Orozco took the win in the 35 lap Get It In Gear Street Stocks Championship. Orozco was followed by Chad Hansen and Curtis Burns.
The results for the kart races were unavailable. The Speedway will host its final races of the season on April 22, which will feature the championships for the Mikon Construction Legends, Star Nursery Garden Centers Bandoleros, Wiring Outlaw and Flat Karts and the Factory Stocks. The night will also include the Waterless Boat Race. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with the action beginning at 7 p.m.
Dustin May threw six dominant innings, Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers won 5-2 in the home opener for the Arizona Diamondbacks. May gave up one run on just two hits, striking out five and walking two. The 25-year-old May also threw seven scoreless innings against the D-backs last week in the season’s opening series. The former top prospect had Tommy John surgery in 2021, which briefly derailed his career, but looks like he’s back at full strength.
Aliyah Boston headlines the WNBA draft class and is expected to be taken first by Indiana. Boston had the chance to return to South Carolina for her COVID season, but opted to enter Monday night’s draft instead. She will be joined in New York by three of her South Carolina teammates, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere, who are all expected to be taken in the first two rounds of the draft. In all, 112 players have declared for the draft that is only three rounds and has 36 picks.
Moving day at the Masters was all about spectators leaving Augusta National. The rain was cold, miserable and relentless. And it finally filled the greens with enough water that the third round was halted early. Brooks Koepka has a four-shot lead over Jon Rahm. They were on the seventh green when the third round was suspended. That leads to a marathon finish on Sunday. Tiger Woods is part of the weekend for the 23rd consecutive time. He looks like he'd rather be elsewhere. Woods was 22 shots behind Koepka and in last place. The forecast was better for Sunday.
