Rusty Braun enjoyed saying it, but probably not as much as area anglers enjoyed hearing him say it.
“The fishing is going very well here along the shores of the Colorado River,” said Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “Local and visiting anglers are having the best of luck in landing a few.”
“Whether you are targeting our striped bass or dare to go after the rainbow trout, you have a great chance to land a few of these fish,” Braun said.
Evan and Russell Mynk and Ethan Merritt went after the stripers, fishing from grandpa Mike Merritt’s boat in the Big Bend area. they were using anchovies to catch what Braun called “a nice bunch of stripers.”
“I have also heard that Community Park is producing stripers in the morning and the evenings have been great,” Braun said.
Gary Williams and Dean Weitz were fishing from the shore in the Rotary Park area, looking for trout. They found them.
“The were using a couple of spinners,” Braun said. The result was a pair of five-trout limits.
Braun said Topock Marsh “has been a bit on the slow side” but added that should “pick up soon as the largemouth bass are off the nests and have left the fry to forage for food.”
If you are having any success catching a few — stripers, trout or anything else — let Braun know about it so he can spread the word. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City or by calling 928-763-8550.
“Hope this helps some for now,” he said. “We look forward to seeing you in soon to share that catch and your story. Now, go catch a fish.”
