Mike Cobb

Mike Cobb displays his javelina he harvested in United 18B in the Kingman area this year.

 Courtesy

Javelina hunts for the Spring 2023 season are over, and many, many people had trouble finding and filling a tag. However, for Kingman residents Mike and Debbi Cobb, they were able to beat all of the odds this year, filling all three of their javelina tags.

Mike has been hunting in Unit 18B for many, many years and has always been successful on deer and javelina hunts there. In my opinion, he is the “Master of the North” when it comes to finding and hunting javelina.

