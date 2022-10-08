SCOTTSDALE – Kingman sportswoman Jennifer Chambers was recognized at the annual awards and recognition banquet sponsored by the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Scottsdale.
Jennifer was recognized for taking a 6-year-old desert bighorn sheep in 2021 in Unit 15C North.
This unit in northwest Arizona is located west of Highway 93 from Hoover Dam all the way down to Cottonwood Road. The Colorado River is the western boundary of this unit. The area in 15C North is approximately 200,000 acres.
Jennifer had been applying for a coveted sheep tag for 32-years. When she drew the only tag offered by the Arizona Game and Fish Department for that unit, and saw she had two full months to hunt, it didn’t take long for her to learn the reason why there was only one tag offered and a hunt that could last for up to two months.
“After I drew that tag last year, I knew I was in trouble,” the now 80-year-old hunter told a crowd of over 100 sheep enthusiasts who were in attendance at the banquet. And was she ever right!
The start of her once-in-a-lifetime sheep hunt started many years ago. Jennifer and her husband, the late Gene Chambers, were both very involved in hunting in Arizona.
Both had gone on many sheep hunts that I was guiding on. Gene and Jennifer had also gone on hunts when friends drew coveted sheep tags. Gene had taken a ram in Unit 15D many, many years ago.
Not only did the pair do a lot of glassing for sheep on these various hunts, Gene even carried out the trophies of other successful hunters.
When Gene was diagnosed with cancer over five years ago, he knew he was not going to live. Gene asked me for a favor.
“If Jennifer ever draws a sheep tag, would you and the other guys take her on her hunt?” I told him that I and the other friends of theirs that had been on sheep hunts with them would gladly offer our assistance.
And that’s how it came to be that in December 2021 I and a few men that were friends and part of a sheep team I had worked with in the past, were honored to be with Jennifer on what was to be her once-in-a-lifetime desert bighorn sheep hunt.
Those on the hunt included Jay Chan, Marc Schwartzkopf, Dan Reed and Gary Martin. Page McDonald did a lot of meal prep for the hunt.
As we all expected, the hunt turned out to be appropriately called “a needle in a haystack hunt” as sheep were few and far between, and finding rams was almost impossible.
It was Day 11 that the first group of three rams were located by Jay. But they were over 1,000 yards away on a vertical wall, and there was no way Jennifer or anyone else could have got to them. We named the group” the three amigos.”
The next day Jay spotted a single ram on top of a mountain almost two miles away. It was a young ram and definitely not part of the ram band we had seen on Day 11.
Danny Reed later that day found “the three amigos” and Jay took Jennifer in on a stalk. After some very tense moments, Jennifer’s life-long quest for a ram was over!
When Jennifer finished telling her story to the audience, cheers and clapping broke out, and in a few seconds, people started standing up! For 30 seconds everyone in the room shared their emotions on hearing the story of Jennifer, her late husband, and how she had persevered on one of the toughest hunts imaginable. It was the only standing ovation given that night.
Marc and I were happy and proud to have been with Jennifer at the banquet and watch as she relived her hunt. Jennifer’s grandson and his wife were also in attendance on this special night.
After the banquet, several people that had never met Jennifer came up and congratulated her on taking a ram under the toughest of conditions.
It will be a night that none of us will forget.
