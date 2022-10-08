Awards Ceremony

Kingman area residents, from left, Don Martin, Jennifer Chambers and Marc Schwartzkopf are shown at a Desert Bighorn Sheep Society banquet and awards ceremony where Chambers received an award and spoke about her hunt. Chambers shot a 6-year-old desert bighorn sheep after an 11-day hunt in 2021.

 Courtesy

SCOTTSDALE – Kingman sportswoman Jennifer Chambers was recognized at the annual awards and recognition banquet sponsored by the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Scottsdale.

Jennifer was recognized for taking a 6-year-old desert bighorn sheep in 2021 in Unit 15C North.

