Art Fuller is a serious bass angler. He has fished in tournaments for years in the local bass club and now does quite a bit of fishing on his own at Lake Mohave.
You might remember a few months back Fuller caught a smallmouth bass that weighed almost 5 pounds while fishing at Lake Mohave.
Now Fuller has another story, but this one is unusual. You could call it a “fish tail.”
This fish tail happened a few weeks ago when Fuller, who was fishing by himself on Lake Mohave, had an interesting catch, one that he will remember for a long time.
Fuller went to Lake Mohave expecting the fish to bite before the weather changed from the low 70s and light winds, to much colder with high winds.
Even though the weather was nice, the bass weren’t cooperating. By 4 p.m. he had caught just one fish.
Fuller pulled up to one of his favorite spots near Katherine Landing and cast out a tube bait that he uses a lot on Lake Mohave.
“I had retied just an hour before, so I threw out the tube bait into about 12 feet of water and let it sink to the bottom,” he recalled.
Fuller was hopping the lure just off the bottom when he hooked a very big fish.
Art was using a light action rod and reel that was no match for the heavyweight fish he tied into.
The fish went into an underwater snag, but finally it swam out and Fuller moved the fish and his boat into deeper water.
“I fought the fish for maybe 15 minutes before it tired out and came up to the top,” Fuller said.
Fuller said when he first hooked the fish, he thought it was a huge catfish, but in fact it was a huge carp. And what made this is a true fish “tail” was that his hook was in the carp’s tail!
Fuller used a net to get the huge fish into his boat where he took a few photos.
The carp weighed 18 pounds and is the second-largest freshwater fish he has ever caught. Fuller’s largest fish was a 25-pound striper he caught at Willow Beach in 1987.
