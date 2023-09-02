I am always amazed to receive calls from people in Mohave County and beyond when I’ve asked for donations of clothing and even firearms to be given to the Arizona Elk Society and their Heroes Rising Outdoors program. That program is sponsored by the AES and provides outdoors trips — hunting, fishing, and camping — at no charge for Arizona disabled veterans.
In the past I’ve received lots and lot of donations of clothing, fishing equipment, camping equipment, ammunition, and yes even a number of firearms from donors. These items were picked up and delivered to the AES headquarters in Peoria, Arizona.
Recently, I received a phone call from a lady that was most heartening.
Her name is Mrs. Camille Piccininni and she lives far away in Brooklyn, New York.
She had left a message asking if I was still collecting good hardly used winter hunting clothes for disabled veterans. Mrs. Piccininni said her husband, John Falce had passed away and that he had a number of items that she was willing to donate.
I subsequently spoke with Mrs. Piccininni and she told me that she had found my name on the Internet as one who was collecting clothing for disabled veterans. Mrs. Piccininni said, “When I saw that, I decided I would reach out to see if the organization wanted some more winter clothing that were hardly used, “she said.
“My husband was an avid hunter and fisherman, and I’m sure he would have been a proud donor to the elk society.”
What is amazing is that Mrs. Piccininni is going to pay to send all those items to me, and I will take them to the AES at a later date.
I spoke to Tom Wagner, who is the AES Director for the Heroes Rising Outdoors program. When I told Wagner of the proposed donation, he told me that they would take the items but that the AES was “rearranging the entire AES offices” and asked if I could store them until later.
With that, I’ll be glad to take and store the items until AES has room for them.
But what a wonderful thing that Mrs. Piccininni is going to do, though her husband was not a veteran, she said that, “he was very supportive of veterans.”
I am grateful and proud to be part of the process that will help America’s bravest be able to do activities in the Great Outdoors that they want to do while making it possible for them to do it as comfortably as possible.
Thanks go out to Mrs. Piccininni for her gracious donation, and to all of the people, near and far who have donated to the is awesome program.
