Camos donated to the Arizona Elk Society’s Heroes Rising Outdoors program from Brooklyn, New York.

I am always amazed to receive calls from people in Mohave County and beyond when I’ve asked for donations of clothing and even firearms to be given to the Arizona Elk Society and their Heroes Rising Outdoors program. That program is sponsored by the AES and provides outdoors trips — hunting, fishing, and camping — at no charge for Arizona disabled veterans.

In the past I’ve received lots and lot of donations of clothing, fishing equipment, camping equipment, ammunition, and yes even a number of firearms from donors. These items were picked up and delivered to the AES headquarters in Peoria, Arizona.

