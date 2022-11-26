The year was 1972 when I hunted mule deer again on the famed Kaibab on the north rim of the Grand Canyon. I was freshly out of the service and was ready to start hunting big game in Arizona again.

There were a lot of tags that were available that year, and on the hunt, I saw lots and lots of deer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.