Last weekend I had not planned to go fishing and instead had decided to make a major effort to clean up my garage in Meadview. That’s what I was doing Saturday afternoon when I got an unexpected call from local resident and friend Ryan Asplin.
It seems that Ryan, his uncle, Wayne, and his father Roger were planning on going fishing on Saturday night, and Ryan wanted to know if I wanted to go fishing with them.
Well, it didn’t take me long to make a decision. The garage project would have to wait; because any time I get the opportunity to go fishing, I’m going!
But in true Ryan Asplin fashion, while he said they’d be at my house between 5-6 p.m., they did not arrive until about 8 p.m. We didn’t start fishing until 9:30 p.m. at Schleeter Rock in Virgin Canyon, but it didn’t take long before the fish were biting.
The weather was hot with very little wind, but the fish didn’t seem to matter. They were biting good.
All of us were catching fish and much to my surprise, we were catching stripers that were at or more than 20 inches long, and all were fat and hard fighting.
We were using cut up anchovies for bait, but because the Asplin’s couldn’t find any dry ice in Kingman before they came out, we had to put block ice in the bait chests to keep the bait cold, but not frozen. One thing I noticed was that when we got wind the bite would seem to get better!
But in the end, it didn’t much matter, as we were able to fill up all of the ice chests with stripers and a few channel cats. We quit at 4 a.m., went back to South Cove and then on Meadview to start processing our catch.
The count was incredible: 174 fish had been brought into the boat, and168 were stripers and only six were channel cats.
Most importantly, we found that 30 of our catch were 20 inches or longer. We all contributed to that number; but it was Wayne who took big fish honors with a 22 ½ long striper that weighed over three pounds.
In my many years of conducting striper fishing trips, and with my clients catching literally thousands of stripers, I had never had more than one striper of that size in our ice chests.
Why is this happening? I sure don’t know and I’m not so sure the Arizona Game & Fish Department or the Nevada Division of Wildlife knows either.
But at this point it doesn’t matter. The fishing this spring has been outstanding for bass, crappie and channel cats. And now the night time striper fishing has reached new heights never before seen on Lake Mead.
I can only hope that this trend continues.
