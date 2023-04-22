I might be just a little old school, but when it comes to dealing with some governmental agencies, I believe in the statement of former President Ronald Reagan who once said, “Trust but verify.”
And that is what I did after I attended a public meeting on Dec. 6, 2022 in Meadview. The National Park Service presented information on what their plans were going to be for different launch areas on Lake Mead, including South Cove. It was called the Lake Mead Sustainable Low-Water Access Plan, which was part of the Environmental Analysis NPS was conducting.
What was really bothersome to a lot of people, myself included, was at that time the NPS indicated they had no plans to do anything about a launch ramp at South Cove. This, despite the fact that South Cove is an area of particular importance to the community of Meadview, and to Mohave County and the State of Arizona. In the presentation by NPS spelled out that the NPS had no plans to attempt to put in any kind of ramp at South Cove in the foreseeable future. The stated plan was, “No future NPS launch ramp extensions or relocations.”
I decided to contact the Region 3 office of the Arizona Game & Fish Department in Kingman to see if they could verify the reasons that NPS had stated for not doing anything at South Cove. The department sells a lot of fishing licenses to anglers who use Lake Mead. There is an obvious economic impact to that agency as a result of the launch closure at South Cove.
Not so long ago, Justin Pattison the Deputy Superintendent of the Lake Mead National Recreational Area told me that South Cove/Pearce Ferry had more visitor use than did Temple Bar. And yet, Temple Bar is the only place on Lake Mead in Arizona that currently has a launch location where boats of all sizes can safely launch.
Ultimately, I spoke with Matt Chmiel, who is the Region’s Fishing Program manager about the situation at South Cove. I learned that Chris Cantrell, who is the Department’s Engineering and Construction Branch Chief would be the one to make a decision on whether the AZGFD Engineer would meet and/or review the information that NPS was using to justify why they were essentially going to abandon South Cove.
I also wrote to several Arizona Game & Fish Commissioners asking them for the Department to intervene.
I contacted Cantrell and asked him it was possible for the AZGFD engineer to meet with or at least consult with Pattison, to determine if the Department could confirm or debunk the NPS report that stated it was not feasible to construct a ramp at South Cove. Cantrell noted that Pattison said they were not planning on doing any construction at South Cove, “due to engineering and budget challenges.” Cantrell said that his office was willing to meet and look at the data from the NPS to see if they agreed with the no action plan by NPS.
Subsequently, in a Zoom meeting held on March 16 that was attended by Pattison, Chmiel, and the Gordon Blyle, the State Engineer from AZGFD, data, including bathymetry maps and other information was emailed by Pattison to Blyle and Chmiel.
Cantrell noted that Pattison said NPS was not planning on any construction at South Cove, “Due to engineering and budget challenges.” Cantrell said that AZGFD feels that a launch ramp could be built, but it would be “At a high cost and with lots of challenges.”
I also learned that the Arizona Game & Fish Commission has directed that a letter is to be written to NPS noting how important it is for NPS to have a launch ramp at South Cove and the impacts that not having one will cause to the agency and the citizens of Arizona. Will that do any good? Who knows, but they are going to stay involved.
My opinion is that everyone–including our elected officials, from Mohave County Supervisors all the way up to our federal legislators, should be concerned with this NPS EA and send in a comment.
It will be the last chance for the public–you and me–to try and convince the NPS the action they are proposing is just wrong.
