There may be some good news on the horizon for those of us who utilize South Cove on Lake Mead.
If, and it’s a big If, the water at Lake Mead continues to rise, and reaches the end of the old launch ramp, the National Park Service is saying that a new floating dock will be installed. In the meantime, the old dilapidated and unsafe dock that has been floating near the old launch site will be removed, according to NPS Deputy Superintendent Justin Pattison.
Pattison said in a text, “We are just waiting for the water to come up a little more to safely remove the old dock. The only caveat is we won’t install a new one unless water comes up enough to re-open the ramp.”
That is welcomed news for all of those who have launching off what is called South Cove Point where there is no real launch ramp or dock for boaters, anglers and other recreationalists to use.
Pattison also noted that should the lake level reach a level where it is up onto the ramp that additional pre-formed concrete planks will be laid down.
