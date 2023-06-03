Good news for Lake Mead: South Cove might get new dock

The National Park Service is saying that a new floating dock will be installed if the water at Lake Mead continues to rise, and reaches the end of the old launch ramp.

 Don Martin/Special to Today’s News-Herald

There may be some good news on the horizon for those of us who utilize South Cove on Lake Mead.

If, and it’s a big If, the water at Lake Mead continues to rise, and reaches the end of the old launch ramp, the National Park Service is saying that a new floating dock will be installed. In the meantime, the old dilapidated and unsafe dock that has been floating near the old launch site will be removed, according to NPS Deputy Superintendent Justin Pattison.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.