Lake Mead and the mighty Colorado River that feeds it has been subjected to a two decades long drought, and has shrunk to the lowest level since it was created way back in 1935.
But Mother Nature is a fickle lady and this year, the western slopes of the Rocky Mountains that supplies the life-giving water to the millions of downstream users has received a tremendous amount of snowpack. The snowpack is almost 160% of normal. That is enough to cause the water managers at the Bureau of Reclamation and the Department of the Interior to change the operations for water releases from Lake Powell into Lake Mead.
The water operations at Glen Canyon Dam, which holds back the water of Lake Powell, became modified after the effects of the two-decade drought was causing serious issues for Lake Mead and downstream users. Years ago, Lake Mead used to get about 10-million-acre feet of water each year, but that amount was changed to a much lesser amount with the drought. The previous plan called for 7-million-acre feet of water to be released into Lake Mead.
That water was just enough to keep the electricidal turbines at Glen Canyon functioning. Glen Canyon provides electricity to 3.2 million people in six western states. The dam produces about 5 billion kilowatts of electricity each year.
However, things are changing, and for Lake Mead and Lake Powell users, it is good news.
After hydrologists figured out how much water from the melting snow would be going into the Colorado River system this year, changes in operations were ordered.
And the changes started on April 1, 2023 when higher releases of water from Lake Powell were almost doubled from what had been previously released. The BOR is planning to release 910,000-acre feet of water during the month of April.
Under the new operations plan, Lake Powell will be releasing 9.5 million-acre feet of water – that is 814 billion gallons of water into the Colorado River to flow downstream into Lake Mead by the end of the year. According to BOR officials, the amount of releases will vary from 10,533 cubic feet per second in the early morning hours, to a high of 18,533 cfs during the afternoon and evening hours.
For Lake Mead users, this will mean that the lake will rise from the current elevation of 1,047.11 feet to 1,068.05 feet by the end of December.
Lake Powell will not fill up this spring, but estimations of a rise in elevation of up to 40 feet are being projected.
While all of this is good news, the public should be aware of the other benefits of why this action is being done. First of all, with the tremendous surplus of water this year, this plan will give BOR the ability to balance out water being held in both lakes, and will increase the amount of water in storage at Lake Mead.
But there are other reasons why this plan is going forward. The Upper Colorado River Commission had asked the BOR to stop pulling water out of Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Utah. Water from Flaming Gorge was being sent into Lake Powell to keep the water levels at the point that the turbines would keep working. Now, with this excess of water, the BOR will be able to fulfill that request and stop taking water out of that Utah reservoir.
It was also found that due to the low amount of water being released from Glen Canyon Dam, smallmouth bass, a non-native predator, was becoming established in areas in the Grand Canyon where there are endangered fish. Smallmouth are voracious predators, and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has spent millions to try and keep the native fish populations in that stretch of the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon viable. The high releases are expected to disrupt the spawning activities of the smallmouth and slow down the reproduction of the bass.
There is more. Remember in years past, how the BOR would create “artificial floods” to reestablish sand bars in the Grand Canyon? The last of these high-water releases were in 2021. This month the BOR has planned a 72-hour high flow release to remove sediment and put it on beaches. Locally the effect of the rising waters has caused a lot of wood and debris to clog up the shoreline at South Cove. Several weeks ago, Page McDonald and I spent the morning at South Cove removing a lot of woody debris. We actually cleaned off a primitive launch area called South Cove Point.
Anglers and boaters need to take advantage of the changes at Lake Mead and South Cove. Shoreline brush is going to be covered and this means more hiding cover for small fish. I predict the fishing is going to be good this year.
