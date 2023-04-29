South Cove Point

The Rocky Mountains that supplies the life-giving water to the millions of downstream users has received a tremendous amount of snowpack. Greg Holden is pictured at South Cove Point.

Lake Mead and the mighty Colorado River that feeds it has been subjected to a two decades long drought, and has shrunk to the lowest level since it was created way back in 1935.

But Mother Nature is a fickle lady and this year, the western slopes of the Rocky Mountains that supplies the life-giving water to the millions of downstream users has received a tremendous amount of snowpack. The snowpack is almost 160% of normal. That is enough to cause the water managers at the Bureau of Reclamation and the Department of the Interior to change the operations for water releases from Lake Powell into Lake Mead.

