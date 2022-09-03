Donation

Ed Murray, left, of Lake Havasu City, gives Don Martin a stainless steel .270 caliber Mossberg rifle that he donated to the American Elk Society’s Heroes Rising Outdoors program. After Martin wrote about Murray’s donation, two more guns have been donated.

 Courtesy

KINGMAN – Many sportsmen have read the stories that I have written about the Arizona Elk Society’s program for disabled Arizona veterans.

It is called Heroes Rising Outdoors and veterans are taken out at no charge on small or big game hunting trips, fishing trips or even camping trips.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.