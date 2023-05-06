Joe Herrero

Joe Herrero is pictured with one of the crappies he caught at Lake Mead.

 Courtesy

For the last several weeks the fishing has been off the charts at Lake Mead near South Cove.

For me, a trip with my friend and neighbor Greg Holden a couple of weeks ago produced a very good day with us catching 20 bass—both largemouth and smallmouth, six crappies and four channel cats. I caught most of my fish on a small two-and-a- half inch Canyon Lures tube bait, watermelon green with back flake.

