KINGMAN – After a long delay in holding hunter education classes at the 7 Mile Hill Range near Kingman, on Sunday a team of volunteer instructors, mostly from the Kingman area, held a class in which 16 people from all over Arizona participated.

According to Chief Instructor Jim Rich, this was the first class held at the 7 Mile Hill facility in a long time. “There haven’t been classes done here due to COVID and with getting instructors re-certified,” Rich said.

