KINGMAN – After a long delay in holding hunter education classes at the 7 Mile Hill Range near Kingman, on Sunday a team of volunteer instructors, mostly from the Kingman area, held a class in which 16 people from all over Arizona participated.
According to Chief Instructor Jim Rich, this was the first class held at the 7 Mile Hill facility in a long time. “There haven’t been classes done here due to COVID and with getting instructors re-certified,” Rich said.
The team of volunteer instructors for this class included Rich, and Kingman residents Jay Chan, Cristi McReynolds, Johnnie Hoeft, John Rodriquez, John Schmidt and Don Martin. All instructors who participate in these classes are certified by the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Persons who attended the class, including adults and youth, came from as far away as the Phoenix area. One of the student’s fathers said: “There just hasn’t been any classes offered in our area where I could get my son in.”
The class included four adults, had four stations that students went through, and in some of them, they had to take short quizzes to satisfy the instructors that they knew the basic tenets of Hunter Education.
Students had to demonstrate their knowledge in safe firearms handling, including a live fire exercise, firearms and ammunition identification, fence crossing, landowner respect issues, and following a simulated blood trail along with several shoot or don’t shoot exercises.
Many of the students took the class as they have drawn big-game tags for the fall 2022 hunting season, and all persons ages 10-14 need to have taken and passed a hunter education class before their hunts start in order to participate.
Rich noted the Department is giving a waiver for the range day requirement to those students in the 10-14 age group due to the lack of classes being offered statewide and the shortage of certified instructors. Students still need to take and complete the online hunter education class, but the field day requirement was waived until 2023. After that, students will be required to take and complete a field day to complete their hunter education requirement.
