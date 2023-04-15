Page McDonald

Page McDonald of Kingman displays a smallmouth bass caught at Lake Mead.

 Don Martin/Special to Today’s News-Herald

Recently, I asked the folks who utilize South Cove if they thought a bass boat could be launched off the unimproved dirt launch areas.

The answer was yes, but to use caution as there was a lot of woody debris on the launch sites.

