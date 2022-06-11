You’ve got just about a week left to apply for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane game hunting tags.
According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, all applications must be received by no later than 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
Hunters should be aware that they must possess a valid Arizona hunting license (or combination hunt and fish license) to apply online for a hunt permit-tag. The Department noted in a news release that the license must be valid on the last day of the online application period, which is June 14.
Licenses are available online and at license dealers statewide. (Note: When purchasing an Arizona hunting (or combination hunt and fish) license online, the license number will appear at the bottom of the customer’s receipt. Don’t throw it away! That license number will be required as part of the draw application process.
For local sportsmen, they will be seeing some changes in the numbers of tags being offered and of several areas being combined. Make sure you check the 2022-23 Arizona Hunting Regulations booklet before you apply. Printed versions of the booklet are available at license dealers statewide.
Remember, you can only apply for tags online. It’s the same with hunting license sales. There will be no paper-book sales of licenses either at the regional offices or at some license dealers.
There are some changes this year in Region 3.
For mule deer, local hunters will see a drop in the number of tags available in Unit 16A, the Hualapai Mountains. Low fawn recruitment due to drought conditions are one reason for the reduction.
Last year sheep hunters in this region saw several of the units split into sub-units. This year that all changes.
In Unit 15C, this year the north and south sub-units have been joined together and only one sheep tag will be issued.
It’s the same situation in Unit 15D; where there will be just one sheep hunt in that unit and only four tags will be issued.
Mountain lion hunters in Zone C, Units 15A/15B/15C and 15D will see a harvest threshold of four lions starting Aug. 19, while lion hunters in Zone E, Units 16A/16B/18A and 18B will have a harvest threshold of 17 lions, also starting on Aug. 19. Both zones will see the harvest threshold in place until May 31, 2023. Properly licensed lion hunters can only take one lion per calendar year statewide.
