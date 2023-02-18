KINGMAN – The opening weekend of the 2023 HAM (Handgun-Archery-Muzzleloader) for javelina is in the books, but for many hunters who were in the field in northern Arizona, the weekend was a bust.
For fellow Kingman resident Kirk McDonald and I, we were among those hunters who had a weekend full of frustration and discouragement.
Let me say here that if you’ve read my stories about hunting javelina in the past, I have been very successful when it comes to hunting/guiding javelina in Unit 18B.
I’ve been hunting in that unit with friends, family and clients for over 30 years.
I’m also aware that the Arizona Game and Fish Department hasn’t had a wildlife manager stay in that unit for more than a few years in the past. I feel that I know a lot about the javelina in areas that I have hunted during that time.
On opening day Kirk and I went to three different areas where there weren’t any tracks – vehicle or human – and yet didn’t glass up any javelina. These were areas where in the past that my friends and I have seen and taken a lot of pigs.
But it wasn’t just us with issues. There were six hunters at our camp and three of them have a track record almost unequaled in taking pigs on opening day. They hunt in areas where a sane person would never go.
They were so confident that all three of them would tag out on opening day they made me a bet.
As it turned out, I easily won that bet. None of them tagged a pig on opening day.
Only one of them ended up tagging a pig, and on Sunday the other five tag holders came home with their pig tags still in their pockets.
During our time out there we spoke to at least a dozen other hunters who all said they, too, had not seen even one javelina during the first two days of the hunt.
And one other thing. If you know local sportsman Mike Cobb, he literally “owns” the north end of Unit 18B when it comes to hunting big game there. That includes pigs.
After the bummer of a weekend we had, I decided to call Cobb and ask him what his assessment was of the javelina situation in the north end of the unit.
“I got my javelina the second week of the archery season. I have found pigs, but no where near the numbers that I have found them in the past and it has been harder finding them even though I think I know the area that they should be at,” Cobb said.
Cobb also told me that a Kingman family he has hunted with for years had four archery javelina tags this year, but never tagged a javelina.
In the past when I have asked Arizona Game and Fish personnel about why many sportsmen have been seeing a steady decline in the javelina numbers in 18B, they stated there are still a lot of javelina in the unit, but that hunters need to move farther into areas away from roads.
I spoke with two different hunters who claimed to have hiked over five miles in some very rugged and remote areas this weekend, but neither saw any pigs.
If you were fortunate enough to take a javelina this weekend in 18B I offer my sincere congratulations.
At this point I’ll wait and see how the hunt success is to be going in this once terrific javelina unit.
Until then, when I go back to the unit I will continue to go to remote areas that I’ve seen and taken javelina from in the past. And I’ll glass, glass and glass some more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.