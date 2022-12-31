First of all, I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas!
Today, in the spirit of Christmas, I’m going to share with you a story of a lady who has gone through some very traumatic events this year, but ended the year on a high note!
The lady’s name is Brenda Cagle. She is 62-years-old and lives in Mesa.
I’ve known Brenda as a personal friend and our friendship has lasted for over three decades.
It all started when I met Brenda and her partner, Paul Lyells, during an antelope hunt. Over the years I had the pleasure of assisting both Brenda and Paul on various hunts. I have assisted both of them on antelope hunts, and I assisted Paul on his successful desert bighorn sheep hunt in Unit 15D in 2003.
Unfortunately, Paul passed away earlier this year, and the loss of Brenda’s life partner of 37 years was devastating.
Besides the personal loss, Brenda and Paul were business partners as concessionaires at both Saguaro and Canyon Lakes near Phoenix. Brenda’s loss had turned her world upside down, both personally and professionally.
Brenda had also gone through major medical issues earlier this year and had more procedures planned. The year 2022 was not going good.
Then Brenda got some good news.
She had applied for one of the four sheep tags in game management Unit 15D, and after applying for over 30 years, she had drawn Tag #1.
When Brenda called me about the news of her sheep tag, I was excited. With so much sadness and turmoil in her life this year, I knew this was going to be an opportunity that would bring happiness to her.
Sheep hunting is not easy. Ask anyone who has ever been on a hunt. The rams in the Black Mountains are generally located in some of the most inhospitable mountainous country in Mohave County.
Due to her medical conditions that at times prevented her from even walking short distances, it was going to be a real challenge. Brenda received from the Arizona Game and Fish Department a CHAMP (Challenged Hunter Access/Mobility Permit) that allows permanently disabled hunters to shoot from a vehicle.
Though I was going to assist on this hunt as a friend, I knew that we would need others to help make this hunt a success.
Brenda has made a lot of friends over the years on past hunts, so I reached out to a number of them to see if they would be willing to assist our mutual friend.
And like friends do, they stepped up.
Leading the way was Jay Chan, who has been on many, many sheep hunts and works well with hunters.
Marc Schwartzkopf has known Brenda for many years. So has my brother Gary, and our friend Andy Mussachio.
Also joining us on her hunt was Tim Sonier, who hadn’t met Brenda before, but volunteered to help. As it turned out, Tim would be a very important member of Brenda’s team.
This would be a big sheep camp, with lots of mouths to feed. Brenda would bring up one of her employees, Adrian Kuykendall, to take care of camp.
Knowing that Brenda was going to be limited on what kind of physical activity she could do presented a very real issue for the team.
Finding rams of any size and age in areas where Brenda could go would be a challenge. We all figured if we could get even one hike with her, we’d be lucky!
Day one started well.
The team saw several rams, and a number of ewes, but nothing that we thought Brenda wanted or could get too.
Day two we found more rams but they were either very young or the mature rams were in places that Brenda couldn’t get to.
So, the hunt continued.
Day three. More help! Besides Jay, Marc, Gary, Tim, Brenda and myself in the field glassing, more people were coming out to glass.
Kingman resident Joe Herrero came out to glass, as did Mohave Valley residents Jim Rich, Mike Higgins and John Warren, who lives in Topock. They would look on the west side of the mountain while the rest of us were looking on the east.
But it was Tim who hit the jackpot! He spotted a lone ram that was feeding near Oatman that actually bedded just over 400 yards from where he was glassing.
When I saw the photo of the ram, I knew this was the ram for Brenda, if she could get to it.
We all converged to where the ram was bedded and it was decided that Jay and Tim would accompany Brenda on the stalk. It would be a slow and yet treacherous stalk, but it could be done if everyone was careful. The last thing we needed was for Brenda, who had just recently had another procedure done on her back, to fall.
It seemed to us that as were watching through spotting scopes and binoculars that hours had passed before Brenda got into position. Jay and Tim had used the terrain to get her to within 121 yards of the still bedded ram.
Finally, the old ram stood up, and Brenda fired a shot from the Remington rifle in .260 caliber.
The ram ran just a few yards, fell over and expired. Brenda made a perfect heart shot.
It was then that work started. The ram was on a very steep and rocky hillside. Jay, Tim, Andy and Marc field dressed the ram and made him ready for the pack out. Brenda was ecstatic, as she had taken a ram of a lifetime, one that she thought she would never get.
The next day the ram was checked in at the Arizona Game and Fish Region 3 office in Kingman.
Brandon Foley the Region 3 terrestrial wildlife specialist, aged the ram at 9 years old and scored it at 169 5/8 gross, 167 5/8 net.
As it turned out, Brenda’s ram was the second largest ram taken in Unit 15D for the 2022 season.
The disabled 62-year-old with a CHAMP permit had beaten some tremendous odds in not only drawing the tag, but with the help of friends, was rewarded with a ram of a lifetime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.