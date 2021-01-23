The Board of Directors of the Mohave Sportsman Club voted unanimously at its monthly meeting Thursday, Jan. 14 to not support the Arizona Game and Fish Commission’s proposed ban of all trail cameras used in the take of wildlife.
The MSC is Mohave County’s largest outdoor recreational group and it represents a lot of local outdoorsmen, including many who use trail cameras.
The board voted to send a letter to the commission expressing their non-support of the proposal.
The board also will send the results of their vote to the Arizona Sportsmen for Wildlife Conservation (AZFWC), a group of conservation groups in Arizona of which MSC is a member.
Recently Jim Unmacht, the executive director of the AZFWC, sent out a letter to member groups and others asking for consideration to a number of questions that Unmacht asked in regards to the proposed ban.
In his letter Unmacht stated: “Whatever your position is on cameras, it may be insightful to take a step back and consider what the ‘big picture’ looks like.”
Many local sportsmen are wondering what position our recently re-elected representative Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) will be taking on this issue.
Cobb has previously stated that she was in favor of the system that is used in Nevada, which are actual seasons where cameras cannot be used.
Unfortunately, that option is not what was identified by the commission in proposing the ban.
I’ve reached out to Cobb several times asking for an answer on what her position will be at the March 19 commission meeting in Bullhead City, but she has not replied.
Maybe you might want to email Cobb at rcobb@azleg.gov and ask her what she plans to do?
Remember, public comments will be accepted through Feb. 1 by the department and commission.
You can share your opinion by email at rulemaking@azgfd.gov.
AZGFD Commissioners on the podcast trail
Recently commission chairman Kurt Davis and member Todd Geiler were on a podcast on YouTube with some of the staff of the Huntin’ Fool.
The podcast is called “Built to Hunt” and it is episode number 103.The commissioners both shared the reasons why they support the trail camera ban. You can listen to that podcast at www.HuntinFool.com/Podcast.
It is suggested you have a notebook and pen when you listen to these podcasts. Note some of the information that is shared by the commissioners.
Time is running short to make comments.
If you want to make a statement based upon what you have been hearing and reading, do it soon.
