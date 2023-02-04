Jim Rich

Jim Rich of Mohave Valley, Arizona’s Hunter Education Instructor of the Year for 2022, poses with State Game and Fish Commissioner Marsha Petrie Sue after receiving his award.

 Courtesy photo

One of Region 3’s top Hunter Education instructors was recently honored at the Arizona Game and Fish Commission’s annual awards banquet in Phoenix.

Jim Rich, who lives in Mohave Valley, has been involved in Arizona Hunter Education for over 19 years and is passionate about educating youths and adults about the tenets of being a safe and ethical sportsman.

