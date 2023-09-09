For the second year in a row, Mother Nature has put a real damper on the dove hunting in a lot of areas in Mohave County.
Massive rainstorms swept through the northwest part of Arizona, including areas of Mohave County around the Kingman and Golden Valley areas.
And from what I’ve seen and heard, the number of doves that were here just a few weeks ago were drastically reduced with the arrival of the colder and wet weather.
A lot of doves in the Kingman area started to move down south when the rain and cooler weather arrived just before the season opened last Friday.
That meant, for local hunters, there were much fewer birds available on the opening weekend of the annual 15-day season.
I am normally contacted by local dove hunters who tell me about their dove hunting successes with 15-bird limits being common, but this year I have not spoken with even one hunter who said they bagged a limit of doves in the Kingman area.
Here is what happened to me on the opening weekend. A few days before the season opened, I had done my due diligence and had gone out and checked several areas where I normally go on the first two days of the season. I found quite a few birds in those areas, and it looked like it was going to be a good weekend of dove hunting.
But on opening day, it started raining about 1 a.m. and continued to rain until about 5 a.m., so I delayed going out till later in the day.
One of my friends, Kingman resident John Schmidt, braved the cold, rainy weather and went to one of those spots at daylight. He got only five birds, and unlike in the past, there was another hunter there.
When I arrived at the same spot around midday, there were two trucks with three hunters there. It was still spitting rain and was wet. I spoke to the hunters who said between them they had just six birds.
I moved on to check another location when I was met with some more heavy rain, so I just drove on to my house in Meadview with plans to hunt the next day.
Mother Nature changed those plans. After a brief period of sunshine, it started raining, and raining hard!
I didn’t see any birds flying, so I came back to Kingman.
I never fired a shot during the first two days of the 2023 season, which is normally the only time I hunt doves. I may go out later this week and see if there are any doves still around, now that the storms have cleared out.
I did hear there were more birds along the Colorado River, and some friends of mine told me that on Sunday they had hunted in the desert areas near Lake Havasu City, but that they had only bagged five birds.
Golden Valley resident Art Schlosser said he and Bill Connelly had hunted near his home and that between them they had bagged 15 birds, so they had some decent shooting.
Overall, I have to say it has been a bust for me and a lot of other dove hunters around Kingman. The first dove season will close on Sept. 15.
There is another later dove season that opens in Arizona on Nov. 17, 2023 and closes on Dec. 31, 2023.
