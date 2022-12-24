Recently personnel from the Lake Mead National Recreational Area held a series of open houses in Arizona and Nevada to discuss “the sustainable low-water access plan environmental National Park Service analysis.”
The LMNRA is saying this EA is needed “to develop an updated strategic direction for the future on motorized boat launching, related commercial services, facility and infrastructure needs, and related implementation actions at five priority locations.”
Two of those priority locations are in Mohave County. One is at Temple Bar and the other is at South Cove.
Before I go into some detail about what is being proposed let me give you some facts about who actually took the time to attend these meetings and how much input has been received.
According to Justin Pattison, who is the deputy superintendent at Lake Mead, about 100 people attended the open house in Meadview.
About 450 attended at the meeting in Boulder City, but sadly only 20 people were at the open house in Kingman.
About 250 people attended a virtual online meeting on Dec. 14.
So far there have been 650 responses to those meetings where interested persons have left comments.
What shocked me from seeing this data is that only 20 people from Kingman attended that open house. I know some Kingman residents, myself included, attended the Meadview meeting due to other commitments. And there was some confusion on exactly where it was being held, but still, I would have thought that many more would have attended to see what the LMNRA is planning, given how many watercraft owners are in Kingman.
But don’t despair. The comment period, originally scheduled to run until Dec. 23, has been extended to Jan. 22. Go to https:/parkplannin.nps.gov/LAKE-Low-Water-Access and read the plan and then leave your comments.
Here is what is being proposed by the LMNRA for South Cove:
– Launch Ramp: Current Management Concept 1 says to support launch access as topography allows.
– Below approximately 1,035 feet, new launch ramps and launch access will be prohibited. Above 1,075 feet, they will open the concrete ramp.
– Concept 2: Same as current management concept.
– Concept 3. No future NPS launch extensions or relocations.
That is what is what is out for public comment.
As I read this, and after talking with Pattison, by April of 2023 the lake level will be at or below the 1,035 threshold, and after that, there will be no launching of trailered watercraft out of South Cove.
Currently the lake level is at 1,043.6 in elevation. Pattison said the lake will reach the highest level by the end of January, 2023, but by April with the water draws coming by the various users, the lake will be down to the point where there will be no launching at South Cove except by canoes or kayakers.
And according to Pattison: “They (canoers and kayakers) will have a long walk to launch.”
One of the drivers of these proposed plans is due to the federal government implementing new operational plans at Lake Powell that will impact Lake Mead. To see those and understand why the LMNRA is proposing these new restrictions go to https.//www.usbr.gov/ColoradoRiverBasin/SEIS.html.
So once again, I’m saying to Mohave County residents and especially to our elected officials, if we don’t want to see the collapse of most water recreation at South Cove, they had better start making some calls and get those higher up in the food chain on board to alter these proposals!
The economic impact to the local communities will be decimated if there are no launch facilities in Mohave County.
There is also the social impact that needs to be considered. Lots and lot of people own watercraft in Mohave County. The Colorado River, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu are already way overcrowded with users. So, forcing folks to go there will only lessen the experience that many seek. And it will increase the danger of those who go there.
Pattison noted that after this first series of comments are received and evaluated, there will be yet another round of public comments that the government will receive.
Then the LMNRA will put out a proposed final recommendation that if all goes as planned, in May or June 2023 will be signed off by the Pacific Western regional director.
So, time is short. You and our elected representatives had better let your voices be heard.
UPDATE: A few weeks ago, I wrote a story about deer hunting in Unit 16A in the Hualapai Mountains. In that story I used the data on the hunt success that at the time I had access too.
Sine then I have been given more information courtesy of Brandon Foley, the Region 3 Terrestrial Wildlife Specialist who provided me with additional statistics on the hunt success in this unit.
The last three years has seen the hunt success been: 2019 – 28%; 2020 – 37%; and 2021 – 31%. The three-year average for the general rifle hunt is 32%.
In the past three years the youth-only muzzleloader hunts have produced an average hunt success of 44%, according to Foley.
I also spoke with local taxidermist Henry Aguilar on what he has seen as far as hunt success by local deer hunters in the Hualapais.
Aguilar said that he too has seen an increase in both the numbers of mature bucks being taken and the size of those bucks by sportsmen.
