Lake Mead boating meeting

Penny Pew, left, speaks with Justin Pattison, center, of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at a meeting in Meadview on Dec. 6.

 Don Martin/ Special to Today’s News-Herald

Recently personnel from the Lake Mead National Recreational Area held a series of open houses in Arizona and Nevada to discuss “the sustainable low-water access plan environmental National Park Service analysis.”

The LMNRA is saying this EA is needed “to develop an updated strategic direction for the future on motorized boat launching, related commercial services, facility and infrastructure needs, and related implementation actions at five priority locations.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.