Last week I wrote about how the wet weather had literally shut down the first weekend of annual dove hunt in most of Mohave County.
It was truly brutal for the hunters who were out there and braved the inclement weather and, for the most part, saw few doves.
But the good news was that after the warm and dry weather resumed, the success of local hunters went up dramatically.
Kingman residents Page McDonald, Jay Chan and myself got into some decent shooting.at a small pond in the desert in the southern end of Golden Valley.
Years ago, while on a desert bighorn sheep hunt in Unit 15D, near the Black Mountains, I found this pond, which only held water when the area had some good rainfall and runoff.
I remember going out there with local sportsman Steve Tague one year for the dove opener and found the pond held a little water. There were plenty of doves there and we were able to have a great shoot.
But that was many, many years ago, and I had not visited that area recently.
After the recent rains had left the county, and it warmed up, I decided to check it out since all of the my other “Honey Holes” were not producing much of any dove hunting opportunities.
Page McDonald, who had not been dove hunting in years, decided to go as she wanted to get in some wing shooting. McDonald has drawn a hunt for Sandhill cranes later this year in southern Arizona and she wanted to practice with the 20 ga. shotgun that she will use on that hunt.
I had forgotten how long it took to get to this area, and the “road” leading there had got much rougher, so we really didn’t get there as early was we should have.
There was water in the pond and there were doves in the area. We had a pretty good shoot, bagging 14 birds between us.
We also saw a large numbers of feral burros in the area, and ended up seeing over 40 of them who waited patiently in the desert for us to leave so they could water.
We also saw something I never expected to see in that remote location. A single feral pigeon came in, watered, then flew off towards the Black Mountains.
A few days later I spoke with Jay Chan and asked him if he wanted to go out to that spot.
Jay didn’t hunt the first weekend of the season, and had been out just one time and saw very few birds.
He gladly accepted my invitation.
It was last Thursday that Page, Jay and I made the long, slow drive again to get to the spot, but this time we left town plenty early so we could set up our decoys and blind where we would be sitting.
I have some dove decoys including a battery powered Mojo decoy that has wings that spin; simulating a dove landing close to the water. Some might laugh at the thought of placing decoys out for doves, but believe me, it works.
The action was sporadic, and the birds that came in were flying fast, but when it was over, we all agreed it had been a successful morning hunt.
Jay bagged 11 doves. Page had got 3 and I managed to down 13 birds. For me, I had plenty of shots and should have limited out, but due to lack of practice, I just couldn’t make shots that I normally do.
But the birds we got allowed us a good meal of dove burritos, made special by Page and her “secret” recipe!
The only sportsman I know that was able to successfully bag a limit of 15 birds in the Kingman area, was my neighbor Mike Hendrix. This really doesn’t surprise me, as Mike is one of the most consistent successful bird hunters I know. He only hunts a couple days a year for doves, but year in and year out he always brings home a limit.
The first dove season will end on Sept.15, and hunters can have 45 doves in their possession. However, for Page and I, it looks like we are done hunting these desert speedsters for this year.
