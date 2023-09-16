Dove hunting

After a slow start to the dove hunting season in Mohave County, several hunters had a little more luck this week. Mike Hendrix and his dog Gypsy with seven doves on his Jeep in Hualapi Valley.

 Don Martin/Special to Today’s News-Herald

Last week I wrote about how the wet weather had literally shut down the first weekend of annual dove hunt in most of Mohave County.

It was truly brutal for the hunters who were out there and braved the inclement weather and, for the most part, saw few doves.

