The last couple of months have been really tough for me personally. I have lost a couple of good friends and fellow sportsmen. These were really good people, and it makes me very, very sad.
Last month I lost my friend and fellow Arizona Hunter Education Instructor Jim Rich to cancer, and he was young, just 63 years old. Then last week I lost another long-time friend, and one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met, Don Lash.
I’ve known Don and his wife Doris for a long time. They really enjoyed the outdoors, be it fishing or hunting. Don and Doris lived in Meadview for many years and just recently moved to California. They fished a lot in Lake Mead out of South Cove in the “glory days.” I have a photo of Don with a giant striper he caught; one that weighed 47 lbs.!
They really enjoyed going elk and deer hunting, and they hunted with a lot of different Kingman sportsmen and their families.
In their later years, the couple were active in the Meadview Baptist Church and they and a few others dedicated volunteers cleaned literally thousands of stripers that were donated to the church by anglers who had participated in the annual Stripe-R-Rama fishing events out of South Cove on Lake Mead.
They cleaned fish for hours and hours, and then the church would hold a community fish fry. I attended one of those fish fry’s and it was awesome! The congregation were all friendly people, just like the Lash’s, and it was an awesome event.
But that was how Don was. He always was willing to help anyone, anytime.
The last time I saw Don was the night before they left for California. They asked me to clean up what he called the gun room and if anything of value was found there, he told me to sell it and give the proceeds to some deserving groups. I chose the Kingman 4H program and the Arizona Elk Society’s Hero Rising Outdoors program. I gathered up some items and recently sold them at a successful yard sale.
This was the way Don and his wife did things. Always helping people.
Sadly, less than a week after moving to California, Don passed away.
Many, many people in Kingman and Meadview know the Lash family.
His services starts Wednesday, Aug. 9 with a viewing from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Sutton’s Funeral Home. Following graveside services friends are welcome to meet at the American Legion at 225 Oak Street for lunch.
Don had a good life, and was born in 1936 in Ohio. He served in both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. Don had six children; five daughters and one son.
Anyone who knew him, loved him. I know I sure did and will miss that big smile that he always had on his face.
