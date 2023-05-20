There is a wave of green energy projects backed by the White House and the Department of Energy that are spreading all over the country; and it looks like a lot of federally owned lands in Mohave County may be subject of at least three of them.
This story started when I got a call from Golden Valley resident Art Schlosser who asked if I knew about a solar energy project that was being proposed in an area stretching from So-Hi to the old Duval mine. I had not heard about it, so Schlosser briefed me on the project and how it was going to adversely affect him.
“I own 10 acres out here almost in the middle of where one of companies (reNRG Partners) is proposing to put solar panels in 4,000 acres of land out here,” Schlosser said. “If this project goes through, I’ll be completely surrounded by solar panels!”
Schlosser said there were others that would be affected if the proposed project came to fruition. “Others will be impacted, including a local rancher, Tex and Lisa Carter who has the BLM grazing permit for the area.”
As I did a little more checking, I learned that the actual proposal involves 3,970-acre for the Mineral Park Solar Project. I also found out that Mineral Park wasn’t the only one that is being proposed by the energy company.
Seems there is another project farther up Highway 93 that is called the White Hills Solar Project where another 4,300 acres of public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management is also being proposed for another solar project.
Both of these projects are in District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop’s district.
But it doesn’t end there. There is another project called Leo Solar Project that will be located in the Ft. Mohave south of Bullhead City. The proponent for that is Leo Solar LLC. That is in District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould’s district. That proposed project will encompass 3,376 acres of public lands, again these lands are managed by the Kingman Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management.
I reached out to Gould and asked him for a comment. He said he knew about the proposed project, that he had in fact met with representatives of the company a couple of weeks ago. When I asked if he was in support of the project, he stated, “Since it is on federal land, don’t think they need our approval.”
I asked Bishop if she wanted to comment about the projects and she said, “This is still very early in the process and BLM has made no decision to even go forward. I will be attending the meeting and gathering information to make an informed decision/and or quote.”
At the March 27 Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman local rancher Brenda Stockbridge spoke during the Call to the Public and advised the Supervisors of the solar project issues. I spoke to local rancher Lisa Carter, who with her husband Tex, own the Pine Springs Ranch, and have the grazing allotment through the BLM on that land. The project, as proposed by reNRG Partners, would utilize 3,628.2 acres of that allotment for their project. That is 46 percent of the Pine Springs allotment.
Other allotments that will be affected include the Castle Rock grazing allotment where 322.5 acres of land would be utilized by the energy company. The Mineral Park grazing allotment would also see 22.1 acres of that allotment being lost if the project was approved.
Carter said they own five acres of private deeded land where their home is located. “If that project goes through, we will have solar panels close to our corrals,” she said.
I spoke to Amanda Dodson, who is the Field Manager for the BLM in Kingman about the process of the proposed projects.
Dodson also said, “The county and other governmental agencies/stakeholders have been invited to a separate meeting similar to what will be held on May 18 for the public.
Comments from anyone, including government agencies and the public, she said will be accepted through June 19 as stated in the news release.”
Interesting that the Supervisors and others will get a private meeting prior to the public meeting. Neither the public nor the press will be allowed at that meeting.
As a sportsman and conservationist, I am concerned about the obvious impacts to the citizens who live in the area; I am also very concerned about the loss of over 11,000 acres of public lands that in the past have provided recreational opportunities for hunters, hikers, ATV enthusiasts, bird watchers and are habitats for many species of wildlife, which I think are Arizona’s most valuable natural resource?
I urge you to attend this meeting and learn what is going to be publicly disclosed.
Yes, these proposed projects are in their infancy as Supervisor Bishop said, but there are a lot of questions that need to be answered.
