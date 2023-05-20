There is a wave of green energy projects backed by the White House and the Department of Energy that are spreading all over the country; and it looks like a lot of federally owned lands in Mohave County may be subject of at least three of them.

This story started when I got a call from Golden Valley resident Art Schlosser who asked if I knew about a solar energy project that was being proposed in an area stretching from So-Hi to the old Duval mine. I had not heard about it, so Schlosser briefed me on the project and how it was going to adversely affect him.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.