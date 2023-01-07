This year, there were 11 desert bighorn sheep tags issued to sportsmen for hunts in Mohave County.
As I previously reported, all of the hunters were successful on their once-in-a-lifetime hunts.
Even though the hunters had the entire month of December to hunt, the hunts all ended by Dec. 14.
This is the story of the last ram that was taken in Mohave County in 2022.
This story starts on Dec. 2, day two of the sheep hunt in Unit 15D, where four tags had been issued by the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
My friends and I were assisting Brenda Cagle who had drawn Tag No. 1, but during a mid-day break we had the good fortune to meet with one of the other hunters in the unit, Barry Severson and his son.
Barry had drawn tag No. 3 for this hunt. He had applied for a sheep tag for more than 20 years.
Just like everyone who has a sheep tag, Barry wanted to take an old, wide ram. The Nelsoni subspecies of sheep in Mohave County often have those horn configurations.
Barry would have help at the start of his hunt. Friends and family were coming and going during the hunt, but none were going to be able to stay for as long as Severson might need to find his ram of a lifetime.
On day 3 of Cagle’s hunt, while headed to look at a ram that Tim Sonier had found, I located a pair of rams, one of which looked like it could be a shooter, in a deep canyon. I was able to get some great photos of the rams, one of whom I named “Old Yellow Horn.” I sent them to Severson.
Severson liked the ram; this was an older ram, and the horns did flare out, but Severson decided to pass as he was looking for a ram he felt would score better and besides, it was only day 3 of the month-long hunt.
Fast forward about a week, and I got a call from Severson. He had indeed found a pair of big rams, but unfortunately, his only shot at almost 400 yards didn’t connect.
Now Severson was in a quandary. All of his help was gone and a storm was moving in. Successful sheep hunts usually require lots of help as far as glassing is concerned. Severson asked if any of the men who had assisted on Cagle’s hunt would be available to help him.
Unfortunately, several of the best glassers I know, Marc Schwartzkopf and Andy Mussachio, were no longer available. However, Jay Chan and Tim Sonier, both excellent glassers and I would be available for a few days as we all had made plans after Cagle’s hunt was over.
For several days we looked for the two rams that Severson had seen, but were not able to relocate them.
Barry had a couple of choices to make. Should we continue to look for the two rams he had seen or should we go and look for the rams I had found almost two weeks earlier?
Severson decided that he and I, along with Sonier, would look for the ram I had named “Old Yellow Horn.”
It was a long shot, as rams can and often do move around in the unit. But I was hopeful that we could find “Old Yellow Horn” as the other three hunters had finished their hunts, and as far as I knew, no one had seen that ram.
Severson, Sonier and I decided to glass other areas during the day as we headed towards Oatman, where I had last seen “Old Yellow Horn” and the other ram.
Our glassing produced just one ram, and it was a long-ways off. It wasn’t the ram we were looking for.
Finally late in the afternoon we reached an area where I had last seen the two rams.
It was 4:30 p.m. when I found them. Only this time “Old Yellow Horn” and his friend had another ram with them. That third ram had more length on his horns, but was younger and lacked mass. He just wasn’t as good as “Old Yellow Horn.”
Our problem was the ram band was almost a mile away and daylight was fading fast.
With no way to make a stalk, we just watched and took photos of the unsuspecting rams until well after sunset.
That night I made a lot of phone calls. Tim had a doctor’s appointment the next morning that he just couldn’t miss. Jay had been in Phoenix all day and wasn’t getting home until late. But he would come out the next morning.
Barry said that a friend of his, Josh Weeks, had come in and would also be available to help.
And so, it was set.
Before daylight the next morning, Barry, Jay Chan, Joe Herrero, Becky Foster and I were sitting at the spot where the day before I had located the sheep. Josh was in another nearby location where he could see the sheep.
As it got light, I was able to locate the rams as they got out of their beds and started to feed towards where the warming rays of the morning sun would soon be.
The plan was simple. Jay and Barry would go after the rams, while Josh and I kept an eye on them.
Later that morning as Jay and Barry moved deeper the canyon, Sonier arrived, and he immediately headed towards the canyon, intent on meeting up with Jay and Barry.
The hunters moved slow and careful. The rams were feeding high on a hillside and did not see Jay and Barry below them. Then one by one, the rams scratched out a bed on a rocky hillside and laid down.
Jay and Barry moved into a position, ending just 184 yards from them. Josh, Tim and I watched the action.
We had a long wait that morning as “Old Yellow Horn” was going to take a nap. Barry would have no shot until the ram stood up. It was exactly 11:47 a.m. when the old ram got up, and started to feed. As he turned broadside, the roar of Barry’s rifle echoed out of the canyon.
The rams all started running and I wasn’t sure if the shot had connected. The rams ran a short distance and stopped. A second shot was fired and they started moving again. This time I could see that our target ram was definitely hit. He stumbled, laid down and then started rolling down the steep mountain.
The ram ultimately fell off a 20- foot cliff and into a wash, and it was over.
Tim and Josh joined up with Jay and Barry. Barry wanted to have a life-size mount done of his ram, so it took the team a lot longer than it normally would have before they started back out of the canyon.
They didn’t reach the pick-up point until almost dark.
The next morning the team met with Barry at the Region 3 office of the AZGFD in Kingman.
Brandon Foley, the terrestrial wildlife specialist for the region, aged “Old Yellow Horn” at 9 years old.
Foley scored the ram at 160 6/8 inches (gross) with a net score of 159 7/8 inches.
It had been a long, tough hunt for Severson. But with the help of some new friends he had been able to take a ram of a lifetime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.