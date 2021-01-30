If you are one of the thousands of sportsmen and women who apply each year for antelope and/or elk tags listen up. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for 2021 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for pronghorn and elk.
This 47-page booklet entitled 2021 pronghorn- and elk-hunt-draw information has all of the information needed to make an application for those two big-game species.
Applicants need a valid license to apply for either tag, and the applications are accepted only online. Sportsmen need to go toazgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.”
The department notes: “For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see page 8 of the “2021 Pronghorn and Elk Hunt Draw Information” booklet. Printed booklets soon will be available at all license dealers statewide.”
The last date for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
An applicant can apply for up to five choices on their hunt applications and group applications of up to four sportsmen per application are permitted. Note that in the event of a group application, all of the applicants’ bonus points that have been accumulated are added together and then divided by the number of applicants. That will be the number of the computer-generated numbers that the application receives in the draw.
Applicants must also have a credit card to apply.
The cost to apply for an elk or antelope tag is $13.
For those that only want to purchase a bonus point, and not be in the draw, that fee is also $13. The department notes that a portion of the application fees are designated for habitat, access and recruitment/retention programs.
The department encourages all applicants to purchase PointGuard, which allows hunters to surrender their hunt-permit tag for any reason without losing their bonus points. An applicant does not need an AZGFD portal account to apply for the draw or to purchase PointGuard.
For 2021, the price of a resident antelope tag is $103. Resident elk tags, either bull or antlerless, cost $148.
Parents who apply their minor children for big game tags should be aware that a valid hunting license ($5) is required and that a fee of $103 is required should a youth under 18 draw a tag. For parents who apply their minor children for youth-only antlerless elk hunts, the fee is $63. If a parent applies a youth for a bull tag or a general elk tag, the fee is $148.
If parents or guardians want a minor child to apply on their elk application, then the fee for the youth is the same as an adult.
The last day to apply for antelope and elk tags is Feb. 9.
