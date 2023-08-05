The temperatures in Mohave County the past few weeks have been brutal! Temperatures in the triple digits have been common, and pose a serious health risk for both man and beast alike.

Even at night, while striper fishing at Lake Mead, it has been uncomfortable if there isn’t a breeze. But that doesn’t mean that the fish have stopped biting. While the rising water temperatures (surface temperature up to 92 degrees) has caused the bite to slow down, anglers who get on the water at or near sundown are still catching a lot of fish.

