The National Park Service held a public meeting last Wednesday in downtown Kingman to address the Low Water Access Plan and Environmental Assessment at Lake Mead, and to say it was poorly attended, would be an understatement.
The meeting saw more NPS staff there than the public. At last count, there were only six persons from the public in attendance, and that included a couple who drove all the way in from Meadview. This was the opportunity for the public to review once again the EA that NPS has made to address the issue of the lowering and even the rising of the water in Lake Mead.
This plan covers all of the launch areas on the lake, including the two in Mohave County, Temple Bar and South Cove.
I thought that the EA in South Cove would be of special interest to Mohave County citizens; who in the past have used this area as their main departure point for water related activities including fishing, skiing, swimming and boating,
I also thought that there would be good representation from our state and federal officials; given the magnitude of the proposals that were being made by the NPS at the meeting. But I was wrong! Those few who attended included District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop who was there to see what is going to happen in the future on this part of Lake Mead, which is within her district.
Also attending was Dr. Coral Evens, Senator Mark Kelly’s Northern Arizona Director. The only announced candidate for Bishop’s position who attended the meeting was Logan Marsh.
Here is what I learned at the meeting and what I’ve read in a booklet entitled Lake Mead National Recreational Area, Sustainable Low Water Access Plan/Environmental Assessment. There are four chapters and lots of appendix and tables. It is over 100+ pages.
To keep it brief, I am only going to refer to Alternative 1, the preferred alternative, though information on two other alternatives is offered in the document.
In the section entitled ALTERNATIVES, the National Park Service has chosen Alternative 1: NPS PREFERRED ALTERNATIVE. In regards to South Cove, on Page 10 of the EA it says, “At Echo Bay and South Cove, NPS staff would maintain primitive visitor access to the extent feasible.”
Furthermore, on page 13 under the section South Cove, Launch Ramp and Marina Operations, it states, “As topography allows within this area and between 1,035 and 1,070 feet, the National Park Service would continue to support primitive launch access areas from the end of an NPS-approved road (i.e., South Point). The road is approximately 0.5 miles south of the existing concrete launch ramp. Below approximately 1,035 feet, no new primitive launch areas would be constructed. Above approximately 1,070 feet, the National Park Service would open the concrete launch ramp.”
Under Facilities and Services, it is noted that, “The National Park Service would continue to support motorized and non-motorized launching, and no amenities or services would be provided to maintain a primitive experience. The National Park Service would consider providing opportunities for overnight use in a primitive setting (e.g., campground) for visitors. National Park Service would evaluate abandoned infrastructure for operational and financial feasibility and safety and remove where appropriate.”
Potable Water. “Current management would continue and potable water would not be provided at South Cove.”
There is more. On page 46 in the section entitles, Affected Environment the NPS states,” South Cove does not have a marina. South Cove has one launch ramp in the northern area of the cove. Due to low water levels, the ramp has been closed since June 2021. The abandoned infrastructure decreases the need for routine maintenance but can increase the need for law enforcement presence and cause additional strain on NPS staff. Opportunities currently exist to access the site and launch boats from a park-approved dirt/gravel road south of the existing launch ramp.”
“Supporting Infrastructure. —National Park Service operated facilities at South Cove include restrooms and trash collection that are maintained and require NPD staff attention.”
In chapter three, titled Affected Environment and Impact Analysis, on page 33, it states “South Cove previously had one concrete launch ramp that provided water access for visitors, with no visitor services.
The primitive launch ramp access will continue to be supported as topography allows, between approximately 1,070 feet and 1,035 feet, to provide motorized access to Lake Mead and an opportunity for a range of water-based recreation at South Cove. Maintaining launch access from the end of primitive NPS-approved road that often requires four-wheel drive ad is at the visitor’s own risk puts limitations on visitor’s ability to launch from this location.
Additionally, law enforcement can no longer launch motorized vessels at South Cove and now must launch at Temple Bar, exacerbating response times for visitor incidents on the lake. With the formally operational concrete launch ramp closed and with no other visitor services available, the site is experiencing an increase in illegal activities, including but not limited to the illegal creation of launch ramps that disturb the shoreline resources, create safety concerns, and diminish the quality of visitor experience.”
I don’t know about you, but I’ve got questions about a promised dock should the water level reach 1,070, parking and areas for disabled anglers and visitors, definitions about abandoned infrastructure, and clarification about the language dealing with a campground.
I suggest that you if see the importance of getting involved and commenting on this EA, that you will do so by going to https://parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectID=111766 and leave your comments. Comments will be accepted until Aug. 4, 2023.
