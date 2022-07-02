It’s hard to believe that it has been five weeks since I had surgery at the Mayo Clinic to remove a cancerous 7-inch tumor off of my liver.
I’m back home now, but the surgeon says it may be three months or longer before I get back on my feet.
This has been a slow healing process – much slower than I ever thought it would be – but I seem to be getting better day by day.
When I got back it was a major deal to go to my mail box, using a walker, which was only 100 yards from the house. Now I can walk up to the corner of my street without a lot of effort and with no walker.
While I wait for it to cool down in the evenings, I’ve enjoyed some special time with friends at the house.
They have come over to visit and I sure appreciate it! Phone calls, too.
Some friends that have come over include Tom Kern, Larry McElhanney, Joe Herrero, Rad Green and Ralph Wood. I’ve got calls from friends as far away as Alaska checking up on me. A number of local friends have called, too.
These visits are very uplifting to me. I’m used to being out and doing things, and to be limited to short trips into town is not what I enjoy doing.
These visits have brought back a lot of good memories. Tom and I talked about our days as law enforcement officers here in Kingman. He was a sergeant with the Highway Patrol and I worked for the City of Kingman Police Department. We spoke about men and women we worked with at these agencies who are no longer here. We talked about the good times when we were working undercover details on major holidays in Lake Havasu and at other river communities.
Larry and I talked about some of the fishing trips we’ve been on at Lake Mead, and how sad it is that we may never in our lifetimes be able to fish there again. Same with Ralph.
Joe and I talked about the injuries we have had and how they have affected our daily lives. We even made a quick trip to Meadview one day just to check on the place.
Rad and I spoke about our families, and the people we love who are ill. Rad is 80 years old, but you’d never know it.
Yep, if there is anything good about being at home recovering from surgery it is the visits and phone calls I receive from my friends.
I’ve got some more surgery coming up in July, but its going to be minor in nature, and I am still looking forward to getting back on the water to do some bass or striper fishing this fall after it cools down.
I’m hoping by hunting season I’ll be all healed up and able to get back out in the great outdoors and do what I enjoy with friends and family.
I thank the good Lord for every day that I have here, and for all the family and friends I have that are helping me get back on my feet.
