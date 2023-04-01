Last Wednesday on the Opinion Page I had a story about the water situation at Alamo Lake, one of the most prolific bass, crappie and catfish lakes in Arizona.
I told you that if I received any additional information about the release of the water at the lake, I would let you know.
I have received a couple of emails from the folks at the Corps of Engineers, which controls the releases of water at this dam. I have done additional research on the Corps various websites.
Let’s review some information about the dam and Alamo Lake. Alamo Dam was constructed in 1968 by the Army Corps of Engineers, with the primary purpose being flood control. It is an earthen-filled dam that 283 feet above the stream bed. The lake on the southern border of Mohave County covers 17,000 acres and has a capacity of 1,043,000-acre feet of water. Water levels at Alamo Lake are controlled through the Water Control Manual, which lists the target elevation of Alamo Lake at 1,125 feet.
The recent series of storms have dumped a tremendous amount of water from the watershed into the lake, and has caused the lake to rise dramatically.
In January 2023 the lake level was at 1,108 feet.
On March 26, 2023 Alamo Lake was at 1,148.63 elevation. The full pool at the lake is considered 1,129. The lake is 19.63 feet above full pool and has risen over 40 vertical feet in just over three months.
I received a report that said starting Monday, March 20 the Corps of Engineers would release water at a much higher rate than normal. The normal release into the Bill Williams River is 25 cubic feet per second.
The news release by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dated spring 2023 said they would start by releasing water at a rate of 5,000 cubic feet per second (37,400 gallons), with the release tapering off to 2,750 cfs to finally 500cfs on March 25.
The Corps is saying that these higher releases could last three or four months, depending upon conditions. Jon Sweeten of the Reservoir Regulation Section of the Corps of Engineers stated that it is anticipated that over that time at least 100,000-acre feet of water will be released from Alamo Lake.
Now let us do some math here. According to Sweeten one acre foot of water is 325,851 gallons. That means the amount of water to be released from Alamo Lake will be an incredible 32.6 billion gallons of water. (100,000-acre feet x 325,851 gallons). The water will flows toward Lake Havasu 39 miles downstream.
While it is unknown how much of that water will go into the recharge basins between Alamo Lake and Lake Havasu, rest assured there will be a lot of water that will flow into Lake Havasu. It has already been reported that in the south end of Lake Havasu, and the Colorado River near Parker, anglers and boaters have seen the water turn into a stained brown color.
Pam Kostka is the operations project manager for the Operations Division for the Corps of Engineers. She stated in an email: “On a personal note, I do agree it is difficult to see all that much-needed water just heading downstream.” Kostka also said that in 2024 the Corps will be updating the Water Control Manual and the public will be afforded the opportunity to comment. Hopefully that will include input from the Arizona Game & Fish Department, Arizona State Parks, the state legislators from our area and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
No one knows how long this drought is going to continue. But it sure seems tragic that this year alone billions of gallons of water will be released.
The only good I can see out of all of this is when this water gets into Lake Havasu and the Colorado River, maybe it will reduce the amount that will be needed to be drawn out of the Colorado River upstream from Lake Havasu via the Central Arizona Project Canal or the thirsty southern California farmers who have water rights.
There is no question that this long draw down will also affect the spawn of the bass and crappie in the lake, and one can only speculate that the fishing may be affected as well. Local angler Jack Trahan, who fishes a lot at Alamo, said that the fishing was bad and that he was coming home.
Recently there was a crappie tournament held at Alamo and the winner caught two fish. Second place caught one. Send comments on the situation to alamodamSPL@usace.army.mil or Jon.g.sweeten@usace.army.mil.
