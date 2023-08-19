After the Democrat’s latest land grab and overreach on the mere signature of President Joe Biden establishing a new National Monument at the Grand Canyon, many sportsmen are wondering how it will affect their ability to recreate on the lands that will encompass Game Management Units 13A, 12A/B parts of Unit 9.
With this designation, Arizona now had 19 National Monuments within our boundaries.
The bottom line is, right now it is believed the Arizona Game & Fish Department will still have the authority to manage the wildlife in these units. Depending on who you believe, both the Arizona Wildlife Federation and the Arizona Sportsmen For Wildlife Conservation are taking credit for making that happen.
There was obviously a lot of behind-the-scenes work done by both groups.
AWF said in a podcast in June they had “A seat at the table” and that sportsmen had only two choices; either fight the Monument designation or “get out in front of it and work with the staff to get language in that supported the Arizona Game & Fish Department’s ability to still manage wildlife in the monument.”
AWF decided to choose the latter and said they had worked with staff in Washington D.C. to get the language “That supported sportsmen and the Arizona Game & Fish Department” into the proclamation.
AWF also said that the Monument designation was about stopping uranium mining in and around the canyon.
I recently contacted Jim Unmacht, who is the Executive Director for the AZSFWC. I asked him what part if any, the AZSFWC played in the Monument designation and if his organization, like the AWF was in support of it.
Unmacht was very straightforward about the role his organization played. He agreed that the primary reason for the monument was to stop uranium mining.
“This Monument will curtail any new uranium mining in the footprint. It will also add another layer of bureaucracy protecting antiquities and cultural resources, and of significance, provided the Associated Tribes a role in managing the Monument.”
“The majority of our AZSFWC members opposed the monument designation however we also realized it was going to become a reality. AZSFWC had an opportunity to join AZGFD and the Commission to work with Congressional staffers in June and early July to provide input and suggested wording that was necessary to establish AZGFD’s statutory authority for wildlife management, and also ensure hunting and fishing was not negatively impacted by a monument proclamation.” Unmacht said.
Unmacht went on, “Those discussions set the framework for the bills introduced by Senator Sinema and Rep. Grijalva. Given this change of events, AZSFWC ultimately abstained from formalizing a position on the monument.”
In a final statement, Unmacht said, “So regardless of whether you are in favor of the Monument or not, that resolve, and cooperation was critical in obtaining a Monument Proclamation and Fact Sheet as close as possible to how AZGFD has managed wildlife in that part of the state, and to what sportsmen and women have grown to appreciate for decades.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.