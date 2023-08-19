Jimmy Herrero (L) and Joe Herrero

Kingman residents Jimmy Herrero (L) and Joe Herrero show the buck that Joe took in 2022 in Unit 13A, which is now part of the Grand Canyon National Monument.

 Don Martin/Special to Today’s News-Herald

After the Democrat’s latest land grab and overreach on the mere signature of President Joe Biden establishing a new National Monument at the Grand Canyon, many sportsmen are wondering how it will affect their ability to recreate on the lands that will encompass Game Management Units 13A, 12A/B parts of Unit 9.

With this designation, Arizona now had 19 National Monuments within our boundaries.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.