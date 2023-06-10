BULLHEAD CITY — A youth fishing club, organized to promote the activity to a younger audience, is forging full-speed ahead for the summer.
The club, under the tutelage of lead instructor Gary Regan for the last few years, has introduced fishing methods, locations and practices to scores of local youngsters.
“Gary has been taking out various groups to different locations to catch fish,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City and a strong advocate of the group. “This week we have in the group Delylaa Cuilty, the King family — AJ, JP and Moma King — Zamayah Williams and Jonathen Longtine. This is a great experience for this group of kids.”
The club is open to kids of all ages “to help gain experience in fishing in our local waters.”
The recent outing was at Rotary Park. They were using anchovies to land their fish.
Regan also has taken groups to Community Park, which Braun calls “a great spot for fishing. Also a great spot for just hanging out.” Braun said striper activity remains strong in that area.
“We are blessed to have such great opportunities as these here along our shores of the Colorado River,” Braun said.
Mitchell Jones is among those who have taken advantage of those blessings.
“He landed this 11.24-pound at 32 inches using a Savage Gear swimbait,” Braun said. “He was fishing from the shore in the Rotary Park area.”
The reports from Lake Mohave include “both catfish and a striper or two being landed up from the dam in various coves,” Braun said. “Topock Marsh has not started as of yet but soon I am expecting as the largemouth bass and the panfish should be biting in the marsh area.”
If you are having any success in area waters, share the news with Braun. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd., or by phone at 928-763-8550.
“Hope this helps some for now,” he said. “We look forward to seeing you in soon to share that catch and your story. Now, go catch a fish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.