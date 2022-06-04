Lake Havasu has developed a reputation for producing large redear sunfish, and that reputation was recently reaffirmed when Zac Mickle of Lake Havasu City caught a 5.07-pound, 16-1/4-inch eye-popper. As big as this fish was, it was not a world record. That belongs to Thomas Farchione, who in May 2021 caught a redear that weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces.
The publication Outdoor Life has an article about Zac’s catch. As the article states, “Every panfish angler in the country should have a trip to Lake Havasu planned at some point. It’s clearly worth the trip.”
Outdoor Life points out that Mickle’s fish might not be bigger than the record, but is an eye-popper nonetheless. “What a freak of nature!” he wrote in his Facebook post. “By far the greatest fish I have ever caught! I still can’t wrap my head around it.” His Facebook post was getting a lot of attention, with 163 comments and more than 400 shares by Friday afternoon.
